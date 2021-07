Mira Rajput gets papped after a shoot; social media trolls her saying, 'Yeh Bhi Free Main Chaa Gaayi' — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trolling has become a sad reality of social media. The toxic behaviour of people on social media platforms is getting more disgusting by the day. Mira Rajput was clicked by the paps outside a studio in the city. It seems she had some some shoot. While some trolls commented on her miniskirt, some wrote about how she was privileged enough to get work just on the basis of being Shahid Kapoor's better half. A troll wrote, "Ye bhi free m cha gyi," while another one commented, "Koi bache ko, koi bhai-behen ko to koi wife ko industry mein lata hai. Kya isko nepotism bol sakte hain?"