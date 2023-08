Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved Indian celebrities. He has fans not just in India but across the globe. In fact, a lot of people know Bollywood because of Shah Rukh Khan. And Miss World 2022 is also one of them. Yes, you read that right! Miss World Karolina Bielawska has expressed her wish to work with the Jawan star. She gushed about wanting to star in a film with SRK. Karolina further reveals that she got a chance to meet Sajid Nadiadwala and has had the privilege of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bielawska has expressed her desire to work in Bollywood and is looking forward to exploring India. She also shares her wish to explore Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Agra and absorb the culture of our country. Karolina Bielawska is also a fan of Butter Chicken and wants to try out more dishes. Maybe, if Shah Rukh Khan meets Karolina, he will share his favourite dish Tandoori Chicken with her.

Karolina also gushed about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is Miss World 1994 winner. The Polish model gushed about the Indian beauty and expressed her wish to learn from her.