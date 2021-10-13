videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

‘Baap ki jeans pehan k aayi hai’ Shraddha Kapoor gets trolled for wearing ‘baggy’ jeans – watch video

Videos

Squid Game: Want To Know About Deadly Games Played In Korean Drama Web Series, Watch Video

Videos

Durga Puja 2021: From Shilpa Shetty To Kajol Devgan, This Durga Puja Dress Like Celebrities

Videos

Vidyut Jammwal Opened Up On His Personal Life, Proposal To Nandita Mahtani, And Movie Sanak | Exclusive Video

Money Heist 5 Vol 2 teaser: After Tokyo's tragic death, Professor takes up arms to defend his loved ones

The teaser of Money Heist 5, Volume 2 shows the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) has decided to take up arms to make sure none of his loved ones lose their life after the tragic death of Tokyo (played by UIrsula Corbero) in Volume 1, in this finale heist in the Bank of Spain.

BollywoodLife   |    October 13, 2021 10:46 PM IST

After sending viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions followed by the tragic death of Tokyo (played by UIrsula Corbero) in Volume 1, the much-awaited teaser of the Spanish heist drama Money Heist 5 Volume 2 has finally been dropped online. And the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) has decided to take up arms to make sure none of his loved ones lose their life in this finale heist in the Bank of Spain.

Viewers can expect more focus on the emotional situation of the characters in Volume 2. While Volume 1 of the finale was release on September 3, Volume 2 will release on December 3 this year. It remains to be seen if the Professor succeeds through his mission or all of them will crumble at the hands of the police. Let's wait and watch.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all