Money Heist 5 Vol 2 teaser: After Tokyo's tragic death, Professor takes up arms to defend his loved ones

After sending viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions followed by the tragic death of (played by UIrsula Corbero) in Volume 1, the much-awaited teaser of the Spanish heist drama Money Heist 5 Volume 2 has finally been dropped online. And the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) has decided to take up arms to make sure none of his loved ones lose their life in this finale heist in the Bank of Spain.

Viewers can expect more focus on the emotional situation of the characters in Volume 2. While Volume 1 of the finale was release on September 3, Volume 2 will release on December 3 this year. It remains to be seen if the Professor succeeds through his mission or all of them will crumble at the hands of the police. Let's wait and watch.