Monica O My Darling on Netflix promises to present Rajkummar Rao in yet another intriguing and interesting avatar

Actor Rajkummar Rao had the perfect birthday treat for his fans. The first look of his next Netfix film Monica O My Darling is out and it is intriguing to leave fans in anticipation. The film is a murder mystery and promises to keep audience on the edge of their seat. With this first look of the crime drama, Rajkummar Rao proves that he is all set to entertain and awe fans once again. He is one of the best actors we have in the industry today and is known to pick characters that are out of the box and therefore it will be interesting to see what he has in store this time around with this OTT film. The teaser of Monica O My Darling has impressed all and though there is no release date announced as yet, it looks likes one that can help Netflix redeem itself after a series of recent content offerings that have left fans disappointed. and also star in Monica O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao.