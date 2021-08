View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

That Mouni Roy is a very good dancer who can bring a sensuous vibe to any song is a fact. That she also could lend the charm and nostalgia to her dance moves, harking back to the screen icons of yore is a facet that's just been discovered. has just posted a video on her official Instagram handle, showcasing her moves to the classic song, Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar, from the 1956 superhit Bollywood movie, CID, and her steps coupled with the smart monochromatic appearance of the clip, evokes complete 1950 black-and-white magic, with Mouni looking like she's just stepped out of the set of 's evergreen chartbuster, having done music Director O.P. Nayyar, lyricist Majorroh Sultanpuri, singer Shamshad Begum and the film's Director, , extremely proud. Watch her video above...