was seen last night outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress wore a mini bodycon dress in taupe colour. She teamed it with heels and a small bag. The actress had wiped off every trace of makeup. We guess that she decided to come straight for dinner after the shoot of DID Lil Masters. The actress did not have even a bit of makeup. Seeing her video, some people started making nasty comments. While one said that she looks like others did not pass such pleasant remarks. They commented about botox, plastic surgery and what not. This is not the first time that she has been trolled for looking different. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 11: Yash starrer crosses Rs 800 crore; beats 2.0 to claim this spot among highest grossing Indian movies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mouni Roy has often been trolled on her looks. The maximum noise was about a lip job. She never reacted harshly on those nasty comments about her. Also Read - Anupama Namaste America Review: Rupali Ganguly as young Anu wins hearts; netizens say, 'I now know why Anuj couldn't forget her'

Also Read - Loved Ananya Panday's mini dress with sweetheart neckline? Its cost will make you more happy

Mouni Roy got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The nuptials happened in Goa with her friends like , , , and others in attendance. He is an investment banker in Dubai. Suraj Nambiar is from a wealthy family of urban planners in Bengaluru. Mouni Roy will be seen next in . She plays a villain in the big budget sci-fi film with mythological backdrop. She is the daughter of in the film. Mouni Roy is seen as a reality show judge on Dance India Dance Lil Masters. Plus, she is doing many music videos. The film has and in the lead.