Mouni Roy was seen last night outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress wore a mini bodycon dress in taupe colour. She teamed it with heels and a small bag. The actress had wiped off every trace of makeup. We guess that she decided to come straight for dinner after the shoot of DID Lil Masters. The actress did not have even a bit of makeup. Seeing her video, some people started making nasty comments. While one said that she looks like Kylie Jenner others did not pass such pleasant remarks. They commented about botox, plastic surgery and what not. This is not the first time that she has been trolled for looking different. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 11: Yash starrer crosses Rs 800 crore; beats 2.0 to claim this spot among highest grossing Indian movies
Mouni Roy has often been trolled on her looks. The maximum noise was about a lip job. She never reacted harshly on those nasty comments about her. Also Read - Anupama Namaste America Review: Rupali Ganguly as young Anu wins hearts; netizens say, 'I now know why Anuj couldn't forget her'
Also Read - Loved Ananya Panday's mini dress with sweetheart neckline? Its cost will make you more happy
Mouni Roy got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The nuptials happened in Goa with her friends like Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and others in attendance. He is an investment banker in Dubai. Suraj Nambiar is from a wealthy family of urban planners in Bengaluru. Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. She plays a villain in the big budget sci-fi film with mythological backdrop. She is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Mouni Roy is seen as a reality show judge on Dance India Dance Lil Masters. Plus, she is doing many music videos. The film has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.