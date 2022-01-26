View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

and Suraj Nambiar are getting married in Goa. The shaadi functions are on in full swing. Today is the mehendi and haldi day. Ajun Bijlani, , are at the wedding. In a new video, we can see Mouni and Suraj dancing on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Haathon Mein gehri laali’. They are giving us couple goals and how! The song is from the 2001 movie . Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Bride-to-be glows in yellow and white lehengas for haldi and mehendi ceremonies – see inside pics