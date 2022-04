Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has now shared her safari experience in Jaipur. She seemed really excited to see leopards and other animals.

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been regularly posting vlogs. She has now shared her safari experience in Jaipur. In the video, she can be seen with some wildlife photographers. The actress couldn’t control her excitement when she spotted a leopard and went ‘Oh my Ganpati Bappa’. Have a look at the fun video above.