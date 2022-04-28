Tejasswi Prakash's fame rose unaccountably after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She is winning hearts as the main lead of Naagin 6 as well. Today, the actress was mobbed by her fans as she joined Karan Kundrra on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Yesterday, lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were snapped outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. The two not just posed for the paparazzi but were given a surprise by the fans. It was a surprise for Karan Kundrra as his newly released song, Bechari featuring Divya Agarwal received a great response. Fans had brought cakes for Karan and Tejasswi joined them for the celebration. She cutely substituted for Divya and Afsana Khan, who has sung the song so beautifully. Tejasswi also fed the cake to the fans who had gathered around. Later, Tejasswi was mobbed by her admirers. So much so that one of the fans tripped. However, Tejasswi maintained her grace and poise throughout.