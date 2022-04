Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. Now, the Naagin Singh actress refuses to accept that she had feelings for him before he started liking her.

Karan Kundrra has posted a new video in which we can see Akasa Singh and Tejasswi Prakash having a discussion. Akasa reveals that Tejasswi had feelings for Karan before he started liking her. She refuses to accept and then says that she did find him cute. Have a look at the video above.