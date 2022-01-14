Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor REFUTES rumours of casting Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'Just recovered from COVID-19' – watch video

Ekta Kapoor has now come out with a statement, refuting all speculation, clearly stating she hasn't considered anybody for the lead role in Naagin 6, leave alone auditioned anyone as she's just recovered from COVID-19