View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Naagin 6 has been engulfed in copious casting rumours of late, with several names from and Tejasswi Prakash cropping up. However, has now come out with a statement, refuting all speculation, clearly stating that she hasn't considered anybody, leave alone auditioned anyone as she's just recovered from COVID-19 and is fighting horrid back spasms and stomach infection. As if to reiterate her point, the prolific producer added that she's open to suggestions. That being said, BollywoodLife had exclusively learned from a source earlier that Ekta Kapoor has auditioned 50-55 actresses for the lead role in Naagin 6. So, till the dust settles on this hot, trending casting situation, check out her video above... Also Read - Raj Kundra RETURNS to Instagram with zero posts; not even following Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan