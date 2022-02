View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The new promo of Naagin 6 is out. In the promo, we can see Mahekk Chahal (Aadi Naagin) killing the father of Rishabh Gujral (Simba Nagpal). On the show, he is an arms dealer. She finds out that he is the man with the wooden leg. But he says that bigger forces are responsible for the spread of the pandemic. He points towards Rishabh Gujral. As we know, fans hoped that Rishabh Gujral (Simba Nagpal) who is a soldier will save the nation from the pandemic. But does this hint that Rishabh's character is not as righteous as it seems or is it a facade? Do we see Simba Nagpal in his double role from the coming week. Fans can expect a lot of things. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Sonarika Bhadoria and 5 more TV actresses who became famous by playing mythological characters