Naagin 6: Mahek Chahal breaks silence on ‘competing’ with Tejasswi Prakash; says, ‘Don’t care what people think’ [Exclusive]

Mahek Chahal has spoken about Naagin 6 and her 'competition' with Tejasswi Prakash. The show is all set to begin on February 12.

BollywoodLife   |    February 12, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Mahek Chahal will soon be seen in Naagin 6 along with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. There have been reports about them being each other’s competitors. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actress put an end to all such reports and said that they are great friends who spend a lot of time together on the sets. She also said that she doesn’t care about what people want to say. Have a look.

