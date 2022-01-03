View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

had made an announcement a couple of weeks ago on Bigg Boss 15 that she is bringing back Naagin with its 6th instalment. And now, the makers and the channel have dropped the first promo of Naagin 6. And guess what? From the promo, it seems that the Naagin is going global. The new promo talks about how things were pretty good in 2019 and then the virus COVID hit the globe. And seeing the changing times, the Naagin has also changed, the promo says. It seems the new Naagin will wage a war against the virus. Will the new Naagin get more superpowers considering the same? Well, it remains to be seen. But one thing is guaranteed, Naagin is going to be interesting. Naagin has a huge fanbase in the Indian audience. But seeing the globe in the promo, we wonder if the show is going global.

Names such as , , Mahekk Chahal and more have come forward as the would be Naagin. However, nothing is confirmed as yet. Ekta Kapoor is known to build a mystery around who the real Naagin is.