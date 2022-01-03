Naagin 6 promo: Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series to wage a war on coronavirus? Naagin to get more superpowers

Naagin 6 promo is out now! And it seems the new Naagin will wage a war against COVID. Meanwhile, names like Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Mahekk Chahal have come forth to be Ekta Kapoor's next Naagin.