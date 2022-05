View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash makes it to the trending stars list every day. Her popularity is just increasing by each passing minute. Everything about her goes viral. Be it her affair with Karan Kundrra or her looks - Tejasswi Prakash is a sensation. This time around, she has made it to the headlines because of her hairdo. As she got papped in the city along with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, she sported two braids look. Tejasswi definitely looked very cute and her fans too could not stop showering love on her. A fans wrote, "She is looking super cute." Another fan wrote, "She's so adorable." Check out her video above. Also do not miss out checking Karan Kundrra's funky jacket. It is a must in your wardrobe. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Has the Pirate of the Caribbbean star found LOVE in his attorney? Here's the truth