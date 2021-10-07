videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Esha Gupta opens up on being a SEX SYMBOL; reveals what it takes 'to flaunt a bikini body' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Filmy Friday: When Jackie Chan made Mallika Sherawat confident to appear at Cannes; told her, 'I'm a big star and you're my arm-candy' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Mallika Sherawat opens up on Nakaab’s plot hitting close to recent industry deaths and the masks Bollywood wears – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Entertainment News

‘Sab kuch dikh raha hai,’ Mallika Sherawat trolled for her backless look in throwback video

Nakaab actress Esha Gupta opens up on the 'DARK SIDE of what industry people go through' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It can't be denied that the premise of Nakaab hits quite close to home with a spate of recent unsavoury occurrences in the film industry. So, BollywoodLife decided to put Esha Gupta on the hot seat and quiz her about it...

Russel D'Silva   |    October 7, 2021 6:10 PM IST

Esha Gupta's recent web series, Nakaab, costarring Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode, saw her once again playing a cop, this time investigating a top moviestar's alleged suicide, wherein she suspect foul play. It can't be denied that the premise hits quite close to home with a spate of recent unsavoury occurrences in the film industry. So, BollywoodLife decided to put Esha Gupta on the hot seat and quiz her about it to which she said, “It shows the dark side of what industry people go through because I'm also an actor, I'm also a part of this industry, and I don't feel that if you're going through a low phase, you need to take support of substances. I don't feel you need to sleep extremely late and wake up at 13 or 1 in the afternoon the next day. Every industry has a dark side, we hear so much about the corporate world, but people just want to know more about our industry. And after being so many years in the industry, so many stories spread about you, that the other person never know what is true or false. So, there's positive and negative everywhere, which we're showing (in Nakaab), but not all of what is shown have I seen myself in the industry.”

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all