Esha Gupta's recent web series, Nakaab, costarring and , saw her once again playing a cop, this time investigating a top moviestar's alleged suicide, wherein she suspect foul play. It can't be denied that the premise hits quite close to home with a spate of recent unsavoury occurrences in the film industry. So, BollywoodLife decided to put on the hot seat and quiz her about it to which she said, “It shows the dark side of what industry people go through because I'm also an actor, I'm also a part of this industry, and I don't feel that if you're going through a low phase, you need to take support of substances. I don't feel you need to sleep extremely late and wake up at 13 or 1 in the afternoon the next day. Every industry has a dark side, we hear so much about the corporate world, but people just want to know more about our industry. And after being so many years in the industry, so many stories spread about you, that the other person never know what is true or false. So, there's positive and negative everywhere, which we're showing (in Nakaab), but not all of what is shown have I seen myself in the industry.”