Namit Das opens up about Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2; a sequel to Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy and more [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife   |    June 23, 2021 7:08 PM IST

Namit Das had earlier said that playing the role of Jawahar in the first season of popular web series Aarya also starring Sushmita Sen, gave him the much-needed recognition an actor vies for. The series has recently completed one year of its release on the digital platform and Namit couldn't stop talking about how he prepared for his role.

The talented actor was also seen in Mira Nair's OTT-released series A Suitable Boy. When Namit was asked about any possiblity of a sequel, he said that the story ends when the girl meets the suitable boy. However, he revealed that Vikram Seth has been writing the script of A Suitable Girl for a long time now and hopefully it might come out soon.

During the interaction, Namit also talked about how the OTT platforms have given ample opportunities to artistes who are willing to experiment and go beyond the usual concepts of filmmaking.

