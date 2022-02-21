Talking to Bollywood Life, Neha Dhupia revealed that she was fired from projects after she announced her pregnancy. She stressed that if actresses can show off their gym bodies, why can't she flaunt her baby bump on screen.

, who will be seen playing a pregnant police officer in the upcoming film A Thursday, has revealed that she was fired from projects after she announced her pregnancy. Talking to Bollywood Life, Neha stressed that it should a woman's choice to take a sabbatical and coming back to work. She said that she can't use every stage to talk about empowering women if she doesn't lead by an example. Neha also said that she wanted to show her vulnerable self and feel all the emotions and pain that she was going through her pregnancy. "If we can show off our gym bodies, why can't I flaunt a baby bump," she told us. Neha plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in A Thursday, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.