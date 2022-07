View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's love story is quite adorable, just like the two of them. Recently, Neha Kakkar returned to the bay and her bae, Rohanpreet Singh reached the airport to pick her up. Rohan sweetly ran towards her and hugged her tightly and gave her a bouquet of roses. They had a sweet reunion, Neha even cried seeing Rohanpreet. Later, when in the car, Neha revealed her tattoo to Rohanpreet who was taken aback. Neha Kakkar surprised Rohanpreet by inking his name. Rohan cared for Neha saying that it might have hurt her. Neha was all optimistic and said that she did it for him. For the unversed, Rohanpreet had surprised Neha Kakkar by inking 'Nehu's man' on his wrist on valentine's day. Also Read - From Kapil Sharma to Karan Kundrra: Here's all about the enormous fees charged by TV's most celebrated hosts

Check out Neha Kakkar's tattoo above.