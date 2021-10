View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

It looks like sanity has gone to the dogs as we witness netizens spending more time on social media to troll Bollywood celebrities, possibly, for mere pleasure. Recently, was papped at the Mumbai airport and people went crazy for no reason whatsoever. The diva was seen wearing a white shirt with balloon sleeves over a black bralette paired with a pair of brown leather pants. She was carrying a matching handbag as she made her way towards the airport entrance. However, trolls couldn't resist from showcasing their ugly side by calling Deepika a 'druggie' and 'nashidi' and what not. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and more: Meet the Top 7 highest paid Bollywood actresses - their earnings will leave you stunned