A video of heading towards Vaishno Devi temple has gone viral on social media. The actress recently reached Jammu to seek blessings of the goddess. This amidst the case against her husband Raj Kundra still going on. He was arrested in the month of July in an allege pornogaphy related case. Netizens have trolled Shilpa Shetty as the video went viral.

#ShilpaShetty temple run starts as #MumbaiPolice files charge sheet against #RajKundra Bt one thing is noticeable that not a single 'conscious' #Bollywood actors condemned him Remember how #jayabachchan reacted sharply in parliament after @ravikishann speech #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/KWy0bDAIZs — Charkha Butt ?? ?? ?? (@Hindusthani_1) September 16, 2021