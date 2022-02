View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

and were seen ’s house for dinner. They were seen holding hands and looked really cute together. “Beautiful couple,” wrote a fan. Many others posted heart emojis in the comments section. Have a look. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar dances her heart out, shares a cute moment with Farhan Akhtar; check out dreamy pictures from couple’s mehndi ceremony