Nia Sharma shares throwback video flaunting her pole dancing skills in a pink and white bikini set â€“ watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

is known for taking the internet by storm, thanks to her hot and sizzling pictures. She never fails to surprise her fans with varied skills. And yet again, Nia has floored her fans with her pole dancing skills. She shared a throwback video wherein she was seen showing off her breathtaking moves. "I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighsâ€¦..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again," she wrote on Instagram. Nia was recently seen in a music video Phoonk Le which comes as the most awaited project for her as she was always willing to work in an item number. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and 10 more serpent queens' net worth will leave you SHOCKED