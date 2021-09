View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma has got one of the sexiest legs in all of the entertainment industry, that's just a fact, and the leggy lass once again has given us an eye-candy display of her luscious legs while grooving to a wild-party version of the song, Do Shoont, in a recent Instagram video. The actress claims her legs were numb, but looking at the video, and the way she moves those sexy legs of hers, makes it hard to believe they were. Or perhaps that's just Nia Sharma slaying it as usual with her attitude. Watch the video above... Also Read - IT's OFFICIAL: Vidyut Jammwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani but it's his daredevil proposal style that'll steal your heart