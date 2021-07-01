Nora Fatehi looks HOT as she twerks in a pink bikini top and shorts – watch viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

is undoubtedly one of the hottest dancers in the industry. Her dance number Dilbar, a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release Sirf Tum, proved to be a turning point in her career. The Moroccan beauty has showed her dancing skills in tracks such as O Saki Saki, Ek toh Kam Zindagani, Garmi, Naach Meri Rani and Chhod Denge. She has once again left everyone jaw-dropped with her hot dance video which has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Nora is seen sporting a pink bikini top and booty shorts. She shows off her impeccable dance moves and swaying her feet on every single beat. She keeps her long locks open that acts like special effects to enhance her dance steps. And needless to say, she looks hot when she twerks to perfection on Drake's One Dance.

The actress will soon be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.