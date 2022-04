View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was seen in a floral outfit at the airport. She also wore black glares. Now, her look is getting mixed reactions from netizens. Taking a dig at her for wearing glares in the evening a user wrote, “Kitni garmi hai yaar.” Many others reacted with fire emojis. Have a look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble shares new pics after marrying Dhawal; calls herself ‘Mrs Dhawal Patil’