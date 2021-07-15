Nora Fatehi's SENSUOUS dance moves in black and white bodysuit are enough to 'fill you with her poison' - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

If there's anyone who must be blamed for global warming, it has to be . There's no stopping her since she made her mark with her dance number Dilbar, a recreated version of the original song featuring in Sirf Tum. She has been dominating the internet with her jaw-dropping outings in the city. She recently made heads turn when she stepped out in a grey bodycon dress. And if that was not it, Nora has now made everyone sweat with her sensuous dance moves in her latest Instagram reel that is enough to 'fill you with her poison.'

In the video, Nora is seen wearing a black and white bodysuit. She is seen oozing confidence as she flaunts her enviable figure while pulling off those sensuous dance steps. And the way she does it, one may not take even a minute to say that Nora is head over heels in love with herself. Her exotic dance video has now broken the internet with its hotness.