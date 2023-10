Nushrratt Bharuccha shares shocking and heartbreaking details on how her team and she managed to escape from Tel Aviv after sudden Hamas bombings started a full-blown war [Watch Video]

The fighting in Israel has caught the notice of the whole world. As we know, after a sudden attack by Palestinian militant outfit, Hamas, Israel has launched a full-blown operation on Gaza. Many nations of the world like US, UK, Canada, France and others have shown solidarity with Israel. Nushrratt Bharuccha who was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival returned to India on Sunday. The actress looked visibly shaken as she was hounded by the media at the Mumbai airport. Nushrratt Bharuccha has revealed how the events unfolded in Israel, and how going to the airport in Tel Aviv was one excruciating affair in itself.

Nushrrat Bharuccha's movie Akelli was shown at the fest. She has spoken about how she had a blissful few days before the attacks happened. It seems they were rushed to a shelter kind of place in the basement. After hours, she came to know from Tsahi Halevi that a full blown war was happening. She says she saw images of how women and children were dragged by the militants. It seems the team from Israel worked round the clock to ensure that Nushrratt Bharuccha manages it back home. We hope she recovers soon from the ordeal. The war has also left people shaken the world over.