Last year, singer Shaan had courted a controversy when he had expressed his displeasure over Bollywood's emerging rap culture.

Last year, singer Shaan had courted a controversy when he had expressed his displeasure over Bollywood's emerging rap culture. In an interview, he had said that the standard of music in the country has been lowered. He cited the songs Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance (without naming Yo Yo Honey Singh) had no musicality by adding that anyone can sing such songs. The singer was trying to convey that the mainstream Hindi rap is easy and it has to be easy to connect with the majority of the listerners. But a certain section of fans couldn't understand his point and flooded his social media with abusive comments and nasty remarks. That old video of Shaan reading out expletives from fans has resurfaced online and going viral on the internet.