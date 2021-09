View this post on Instagram A post shared by arunita (@my_life_arunita_)

Indian Idol 12 is over but fans are still missing their favourite duo, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Ever since the show ended, we have seen Pawandeep and Arunita collaborating a lot of times. Their pictures and videos have left us all rooting for #AruDeep. Now, another video of Aruita singing Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Pawandeep playing the guitar has gone viral. Arunita's mesmerising voice made us fall in love with her. Pawandeep perfectly joint her with the guitar. Well, now we know why they are the perfect pair. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro dance to the friendship song and prove their bond is the strongest – watch video