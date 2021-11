OMG! Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; fans ask her to dump him – watch video

Amid the reports of and getting married soon, a video has surfaced on the internet that has been going viral for all the wrong reasons. The video is from Ranbir and Alia's Diwali celebrations. While Alia dressed in a purple Sabyasachi lehenga, Ranbir looked handsome in a black embroidered kurta. The viral video shows Ranbir following Alia down the stairs and kicking her lehenga that has now come as a shock to the netizens. They have been expressing their displeasure over Ranbir's actions. While some people said that Ranbir has no respect for Alia, some asked Alia to dump him before tying the knot with him. Also Read - Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh perform at a wedding in Delhi and viral videos are winning over the Internet