On The Street MV: BTS member J-Hope and J.Cole deliver a song with meaningful lyrics, vibes with the former's screen presence shining through [Watch Video]

BTS members J-Hope, SUGA and RM are crazy hip-hop fans. The dancer leader and rapper of BTS Jung Hoseok has presented his last song, On The Street before he heads for military enlistment. The song has a wonderful vibe and J-Hope's screen presence in the video is just wow. The lyrics are inspiring and comforting. J-Hope and his idol J.Cole are on the same page as they talk about evolution, growing up pains and living through it all. J-Hope shows off his dance moves as J.Cole raps. ARMY will love how J-Hope has evolved as his rap in English sounds very good.