Oscars Awards 2022: 'Jessica Chastain' becomes best actress in leading role, DUNE bags awards for best sound, cinematography and visual effects - Watch full winner list here

Oscars Awards 2022: The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony popularly known as Oscars 2022 was held in Dolby theatres, Los Angeles, California. This year the renowned actor Will Smith was presented the best actor awards. On the other hand, Actress Jessica Chastain bagged the best actress awards. DUNES was the show stealer as it received awards for best sound, cinematography and visual effects. The event was telecasted on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30am IST. Checkout our latest video to know the full list of winners.