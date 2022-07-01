Paisa Paisa beauty Nia Sharma opens up on making news frequently; says, 'I think I have done enough...' 

What does Nia Sharma have to say about constantly being in the news? Well, the Naagin 4 beauty feels that not everyone can be in the news all time. She also made a statement which will take you by surprise...

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses we have in the television industry. Her new music video Paisa Paisa was released on 30th June. The actress has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the same. Nia Sharma is constantly in the news even if there's no project as such coming up. It may be her Instagram posts or reels which may grab attention. Recently during an interaction with the media, the Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin fame actress was asked about her take on making news all the time. Nia called it a 'natural flair,' as not everyone can make news. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant also jokingly made a statement that'll leave you surprised.