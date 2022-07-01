videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Nia Sharma shares throwback video flaunting her pole dancing skills in a pink and white bikini set – watch

Interviews

Nia Sharma reveals how the pandemic massively affected her; 'I was sitting at home for a year without any work’ [Exclusive]

Videos

Nia Sharma on being trolled for everything she does, 'I don't do things to gain attention' [Exclusive]

Videos

Nia Sharma dances on a pole in this viral video; fans say 'You are so hot'

Paisa Paisa beauty Nia Sharma opens up on making news frequently; says, 'I think I have done enough...' 

What does Nia Sharma have to say about constantly being in the news? Well, the Naagin 4 beauty feels that not everyone can be in the news all time. She also made a statement which will take you by surprise...

Shivani Pawaskar   |    July 1, 2022 5:34 PM IST

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses we have in the television industry. Her new music video Paisa Paisa was released on 30th June. The actress has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the same. Nia Sharma is constantly in the news even if there's no project as such coming up. It may be her Instagram posts or reels which may grab attention. Recently during an interaction with the media, the Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin fame actress was asked about her take on making news all the time. Nia called it a 'natural flair,' as not everyone can make news. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant also jokingly made a statement that'll leave you surprised.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all