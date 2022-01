Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spend Friday evening at a Mumbai restaurant; what's brewing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

's daughter Palak Tiwari has everyone's attention off late. And it seems she has caught Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's eye as well. However, without leading to any conclusions let us tell you that the two were caught on camera leaving from the same restaurant in Mumbai just one after the other. This is obviously making everyone wonder about what is brewing between these two young star kids. The two didn't get clicked together and seemed to be in great rush as they got out of the restaurant, got into their cars and sped away. Well, check out the video here and tell us what do you think? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinning and it’s too cute to be missed – see pic