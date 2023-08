Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are rumoured to be dating each other. They were spotted at a party hosted by Aryan Khan in Mumbai but left separately and in different moods.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari love partying. They both were spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's party in Bandra last night. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore an all-denim look with knee-high boots. On the other hand, Ibrahim was seen in a white T-shirt, leaving the party with his friends. Palak and Ibrahim left the party separately. While Palak is usually very cool around the media, this time around, she looked a bit uncomfortable or in a rush. Palak and her friend were seen rushing towards their car. On the other hand, Ibrahim was spotted waving at the photogs from inside his car. He seemed in a good mood. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are rumoured to be dating. Palak and Ibrahim's spottings at parties and restaurants have led to their dating rumours. Palak had addressed the dating rumours saying that she and Ibrahim are not in touch on an everyday basis. The actress, however, shares that she is very fond of him and likes bumping into him at parties and events. Palak seems unbothered by her dating rumours. Interestingly, a netizen once commented on a paparazzi’s post and revealed that Palak and Ibrahim were caught sharing a steamy kiss with each other at a party.