Pallavi Joshi REVEALS why it was important to make The Kashmir Files: 'Tomorrow if the same problem…’ [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Pallavi Joshi, who plays the role of JNU Professor Radhika Menon in The Kashmir Files, admitted to her shortcomings that she was unaware about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990.

BollywoodLife   |    March 22, 2022 8:32 PM IST

Director Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has raked up a political storm across the country. The movie has been dominating the box office and has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. It has also sparked a debate about the brutal events displayed in the film. Actress Pallavi Joshi, who plays the role of JNU Professor Radhika Menon, revealed to Bollywood Life in an exclusive interview why it was important to make The Kashmir Files. She admitted to her shortcomings that she was unaware about this particular event that took place in our country when she had started earning her bread and butter. She aruged if the same problem happens tomorrow in some other part of the country, will people again remain silent.

