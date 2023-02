Pathaan songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang are quite popular amongst the masses. Both songs feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in them. The Pathaan mania is increasing day by day. And it has reached far and wide. We have seen celebrities taking up the Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance challenge but the mania of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Pathaan has reached the field of cricket too. A video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja attempting the Jhoome Jo Pathaan step is going viral online. Virat and Ravindra are playing for the Ind Vs Aus Test series. They seem to be doing the hook step. It would be interesting to see Virat attempt the reel with Anushka Sharma . What say?