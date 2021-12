View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohd Danish (@mohd.danish.official)

One thing that Indian Idol 12 will be most remembered for is the jodi of singing sensations Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. So when there were recently rumours that their jodi has broken up, fans were left disheartened. There was buzz that due to Arunita’s parents, the two singers had to part ways and may not sing together anymore. However, the two have now shut down all the rumours. In a new video from Vancouver, where they will be performing with Sayli Kamble and Mohd. Danish, the two are holding hands as they get a picture clicked, proving that all is well between them and that there is no breakup that has happened. Watch the video to see their cute chemistry. Also Read - Move over Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding; Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s vacay is what perfect honeymoons are made of – Watch