Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are all set to mesmerize us with their singing in their soon to release song Manzoor Dil. The romantic music video hits screens on October 23 and its teaser had already received much love. Talking about why the song is very special to them Pawandeep and Arunita said that it’s because it is their first song where they are paired together. “Our jodi was much loved in Indian Idol 12, our duets were very popular. Here, we are singing a duet and also acting so our fans will love it for sure,” said Pawan. They also shared their nervousness, excitement for the song’s release and challenges they faced during their first ever shoot. Check out the video to know more. Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall