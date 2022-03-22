Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are soon to enter a new phase in their lives - parenthood. Here is a fun video from their maternity photoshoot.

It was through a Vlog that and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced their pregnancy. Now the couple has uploaded another vlog on their YouTube channel that has some behind-the-scenes from Bharti's maternity shoot. In the video, Bharti begins by saying that she is due any moment now. She states that she is feeling uncomfortable and that she may have to head to the hospital immediately post the shoot. Of course, she was joking about the latter part of her statement. In the video, Bharti has captured quite a few hilarious moments from the shoot. Take a look at the video above.