Hunarbaaz: Mithun Chakraborty reacts after Bharti Singh says 'Dada ladkiyon ko dekhte hain aur auntion ko chedte hain' – watch

Is Preggers Bharti Singh having twins? Comedian makes the BIG reveal – watch

Pregnant Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump, says 'Bahut maza aaraha hai'

It's CONFIRMED! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa announce their pregnancy in cutest way possible; party with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others to celebrate

Pregnant Bharti Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from maternity photoshoot; says 'aaj uncomfortable lag raha hai'

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are soon to enter a new phase in their lives - parenthood. Here is a fun video from their maternity photoshoot.

Nikita Thakkar   |    March 22, 2022 10:27 AM IST

It was through a Vlog that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced their pregnancy. Now the couple has uploaded another vlog on their YouTube channel that has some behind-the-scenes from Bharti's maternity shoot. In the video, Bharti begins by saying that she is due any moment now. She states that she is feeling uncomfortable and that she may have to head to the hospital immediately post the shoot. Of course, she was joking about the latter part of her statement. In the video, Bharti has captured quite a few hilarious moments from the shoot. Take a look at the video above.

