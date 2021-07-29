videos

Prince Narula adorably removes wifey Yuvika Chaudhary's mask on paps' request; will they get TROLLED? – watch video

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got snapped outside a coffee outlet today.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 29, 2021 9:13 PM IST

As things are slowly getting back on track, we saw several Bollywood and TV celebs coming outside of their residencies for their professional and personal work. While Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were snapped outside the gym, Rakhi Sawant, Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor too got snapped by the shutterbugs. But the power couple of TV, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary won our hearts as we saw the actor removing his wife's mask on paps' request as they wanted to click their pics together.

