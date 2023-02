View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reached Chandigarh for a new project. Ankit Gupta and she will be seen in a music video. The actress was welcomed at the airport with dhols. The team which came to receive her gave her bouquets making her smile from ear to ear. While Ankit Gupta was present for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16, the two have not spent much time together. Fans of PriyAnkit are looking forward to the reunion.