View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been seen in and around the city. The actress came for an event today dressed in a black LBD. The outfit with its mesh paneling and slit reminded us of what Priyanka Chopra had worn to the screening of the documentary Chasing Happiness on the life of the Jonas Brothers. The paps wanted a pic but she refused to pose. Her car was waiting and she made a quick exit. It seems the security did not allow the car to stay long at the entrance. But netizens were quick to comment that she has become arrogant after her success on Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at some of the comments below...

Mindless hating seems to have become a national sport and pass-time in India. Anyways, majority of the comments highlighted how she looked like a perfect heroine. Reports say that she might be soon signed on by T-Series.