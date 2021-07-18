videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Arjan Bajwa gets candid on completing 20 years in the film industry [Exclusive]

Videos

Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and more actresses' massive facial transformation will leave you shocked and confused

Interviews

Priyanka Chopra’s Oprah Winfrey interview sneak peek: ‘Not worried about things that used to scare me before’

Videos

Tarun Mansukhani on the biggest lessons Bollywood actors and filmmakers can take from the OTT culture

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 5 occasions when the actress proved she's a social media queen — watch video

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Let us rewind the actress' top five Instagram posts on her birthday watch video

Urmimala Banerjee   |    July 18, 2021 9:38 AM IST

The ultimate desi girl of India who has the world at her feet, Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday today. As we know, she is a social media queen with 65.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress is candid and self-assured enough to take things lightly. We remember how sportingly she took the memes at her Ralph Lauren gown for MET Gala. Time and again, she has slayed on Instagram whether it is by posting sizzling pictures or loved-up ones with husband, Nick Jonas. Let us take a look at her 5 top posts on her b'day!

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all