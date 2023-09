Mannara Chopra was kissed by the director AS Ravi Kumar at the teaser launch of their upcoming new movie Tiragabadara Saami. Here's what she has to say about the controversy...

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, actress Mannara Chopra grabbed headlines recently when she was kissed by her director, AS Ravi Kumar in front of the media. The said incident happened during the teaser launch of their new movie, Tiragabadara Saami which stars Raj Tarun in the lead opposite Mannara. And now, Mannara has reacted to the same. The actress shares that after she completes her schedule, the director and other cast members of the movie would call and message her saying that she was being missed. Mannara gushed about getting praise from the director and the team. Mannara does not believe the director had any wrong intentions and it happened in the heat of excitement. Watch the whole video above.

Talking about the kiss controversy, the director received a lot of flak on social media for his indecent behaviour in the public domain. Even Mannara seemed visibly taken aback by his behaviour. He seemingly hid her embarrassment with a nervous laugh. Mannara worked in a Bollywood movie called Zid. She has been mostly working in the South industry.