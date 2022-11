View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas has been detected with Type 1 diabetes since he was 13. Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick opened up about the signs and symptoms he had before he was detected with diabetes. The global singer took to his Instagram account to post an informative clip. Watch the entire video related to the same right. He was praised by his fans and the video in no time had gone viral on social media. Some of them in the comments section also thanked Jonas for sharing the informative video. They spoke about their experience of dealing with Type 1 diabetes. As seen in the clip, Nick spoke about the common signs that he had faced before being diagnosed with diabetes disease.