Pushpa The Rule is one of the most awaited films across the country. The first part starring and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and in a steamy number had taken the box office across the country by storm. Though a Telugu film, it became a Pan India phenomenon and the audience is waiting for similar magic from Allu Arjun and director with the sequel Pushpa 2. The shooting prep kickstarted in Hyderabad in late November and looks like Allu Arjun is all set to head to Bangkok for the first big outdoor schedule of Pushpa The Rule. What's making the buzz stronger is the actor's look. He is looking in shape and has a longer hairdo which seems to be for the crime action drama. The Telugu superstar attended Dil Raju's granddaughter Ishita's birthday bash in Hyderabad on Thursday night where he flaunted the look with a ponytail, making fans excited. Well, we cannot wait to see Allu Arjun floor us again with the Pushpa swag, kya bolti public?