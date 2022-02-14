View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was snapped by the paps today. She seemed to be happy as she winked and also did a little dance. Fans called her cute in the comments section. Have a look. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun asked to do special puja and havan by top astrologers; here's why