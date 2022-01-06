Pushpa BTS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs 'they are killing me' as she rehearses her sexy moves for Oo Antava – watch

videos

Nikita Thakkar   |    January 6, 2022 5:25 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in an item number Oo Antava for Allu Arjun's recent release Pushpa: The Rise. The film is breaking records at the box office and the song has turned out to be a blockbuster. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy moves have managed to grab everyone's attention. We recently stumbled upon a BTS video and we can easily say that the actress put in a lot of effort to get her killer moves right. In the video, she can be seen rehearsing her moves along with the choreographers. She is sweating hard due to hours of practice and she even cribs about the same. She says 'they are killing me' whilst laughing and pointing out that nobody except her is sweating so much. Check out the video above.

